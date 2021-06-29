Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 18.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SYF. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $48.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.37. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $50.96.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

