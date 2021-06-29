Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63. Synchrony Financial reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,500%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $6.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $7.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $331,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 19.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,512,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,517,000 after purchasing an additional 249,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,067.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 530,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 485,470 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $47.91. The company had a trading volume of 549,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,345,517. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.37. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.84. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $50.96.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

