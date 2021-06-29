SwiftCash Price Up 8.9% Over Last Week (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. SwiftCash has a total market capitalization of $227,003.13 and approximately $5.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwiftCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

SwiftCash (CRYPTO:SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. SwiftCash’s total supply is 181,607,309 coins and its circulating supply is 180,886,878 coins. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SwiftCash is https://reddit.com/r/swiftcashcc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitswift (SWIFT) is a proof of stake and proof of work alternative crypto currency. The proof of stake rate is set to 3% per annum. “

SwiftCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwiftCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwiftCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

