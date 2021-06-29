Susan C. Schwab Sells 4,720 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
FDX stock traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,564,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,731. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $299.77. The stock has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.92 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,326,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 980.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,097 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in FedEx by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after buying an additional 435,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after buying an additional 406,634 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 10,682.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,026,000 after buying an additional 398,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.
FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
See Also: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.