Susan C. Schwab Sells 4,720 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

FDX stock traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,564,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,731. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $299.77. The stock has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.92 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,326,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 980.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,097 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in FedEx by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after buying an additional 435,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after buying an additional 406,634 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 10,682.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,026,000 after buying an additional 398,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

