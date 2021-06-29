Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Shares Down 1.1%

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 85,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 871,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a negative net margin of 62.76% and a negative return on equity of 102.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Superior Drilling Products, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Superior Drilling Products at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

