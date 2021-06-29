Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Short Interest Up 376.9% in June

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,888,600 shares, a growth of 376.9% from the May 31st total of 396,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,295.3 days.

Shares of SNPTF stock opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.33. Sunny Optical Technology has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $31.51.

Separately, UBS Group cut Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. It operates through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

