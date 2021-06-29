Strong Trading 26.4% Higher This Week (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Strong has a total market cap of $26.27 million and $2.57 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong coin can now be bought for about $189.99 or 0.00524421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Strong has traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00046424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00151376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00168135 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,278.64 or 1.00137723 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002905 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

