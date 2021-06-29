Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $271.92

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 271.92 ($3.55) and traded as low as GBX 258.50 ($3.38). Stock Spirits Group shares last traded at GBX 263.50 ($3.44), with a volume of 168,374 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Stock Spirits Group from GBX 324 ($4.23) to GBX 326 ($4.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 271.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £527.00 million and a P/E ratio of 18.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Stock Spirits Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

About Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK)

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

