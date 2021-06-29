Stifel Nicolaus Increases Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Price Target to C$6.60

Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.85 to C$6.60 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Karora Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins started coverage on Karora Resources in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Karora Resources stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.24. 118,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,078. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32. Karora Resources has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $3.88.

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

