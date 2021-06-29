Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,173 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.16% of Parker-Hannifin worth $63,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $303.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.51. The company has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $173.60 and a 52-week high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Barclays increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.46.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total value of $2,435,139.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $10,585,545.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total transaction of $202,965.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,806 shares of company stock worth $9,452,769 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

