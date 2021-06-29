Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 6,994 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $49,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $191.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $127.62 and a twelve month high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

SMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist upped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.44.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $5,980,629.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,375.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total value of $337,380.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,640,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,856,233.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,498 shares of company stock worth $12,050,147 in the last ninety days. 27.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

