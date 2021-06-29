Stifel Financial Corp Has $54.38 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $54,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. Truist Securities cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.59.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $143.54 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.17 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The stock has a market cap of $89.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.66.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

