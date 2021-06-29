Stifel Financial Corp Buys 51,648 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,648 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.13% of General Mills worth $47,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in General Mills by 1,588.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Mills by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in General Mills by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in General Mills by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 53,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $699,951.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,870.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,264 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

GIS opened at $60.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.13. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

