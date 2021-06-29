Stifel Financial Corp Buys 12,546 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,114,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $72,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,923,000 after buying an additional 5,311,989 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after buying an additional 41,059,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after buying an additional 10,530,658 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,772,000 after buying an additional 2,082,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,092,000 after buying an additional 952,710 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $73.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $132.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $31.93 and a 1 year high of $76.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.68.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $17,104,701.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,507,037.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,485,147 shares of company stock worth $104,491,521 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

