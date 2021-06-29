Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 152,601 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,367,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,601 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $65,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HRL. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $47.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.77.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $798,959.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,607.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at $981,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,470. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

