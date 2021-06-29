Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Acquired by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 91.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 632,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,211 shares during the quarter. Steel Dynamics makes up about 3.5% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Steel Dynamics worth $32,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STLD. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625,748 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $138,378,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,687,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,253,154,000 after buying an additional 2,023,607 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 593.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 920,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,925,000 after acquiring an additional 787,344 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 138.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,164,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,125,000 after acquiring an additional 675,504 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STLD traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.52. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Several research firms have commented on STLD. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $11,266,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,320,389.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

