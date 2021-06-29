StaysBASE (SBS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13.00

StaysBASE (CURRENCY:SBS) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. Over the last week, StaysBASE has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. StaysBASE has a market cap of $59,934.46 and $13.00 worth of StaysBASE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StaysBASE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00046184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00136678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00166748 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,613.42 or 1.00282699 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002943 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

StaysBASE’s total supply is 4,775,366 coins and its circulating supply is 3,351,877 coins. StaysBASE’s official Twitter account is @StaysBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “StaysBASE is based on the concept of Base Protocol. While Base Protocol (BASE) is essentially a token whose price is pegged to the total Market Cap of Cryptocurrencies; StaysBASE takes the concept further by bringing The World Stock Market and Gold Market into the picture. StaysBASE is pegged on the average of the Cryptocurrency Market Cap, The World Stock Market Cap and the Gold Market Cap. “

