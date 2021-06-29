State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to Issue $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the asset manager on Monday, July 12th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.
State Street has increased its dividend by 30.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. State Street has a payout ratio of 29.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect State Street to earn $8.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.
NYSE STT opened at $82.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $89.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.45. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58.
In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.43.
About State Street
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
