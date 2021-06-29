State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to Issue $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the asset manager on Monday, July 12th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

State Street has increased its dividend by 30.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. State Street has a payout ratio of 29.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect State Street to earn $8.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

NYSE STT opened at $82.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $89.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.45. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that State Street will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.43.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

