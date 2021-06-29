Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.23 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will post sales of $7.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.00 billion. Starbucks posted sales of $4.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year sales of $28.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.52 billion to $29.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $31.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.64 billion to $32.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.27. 332,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,058,845. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.84. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $71.06 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The company has a market cap of $132.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.08, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in Starbucks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 57,205 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,110 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 30,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

