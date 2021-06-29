Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Update

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SCBFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Chartered presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SCBFY traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.70. 3,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,046. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.99.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

