Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Update

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SCBFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Chartered presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SCBFY traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.70. 3,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,046. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.99.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

