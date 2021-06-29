STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.50.
A number of research analysts recently commented on STAG shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.
STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STAG Industrial will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 76.72%.
STAG Industrial Company Profile
STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.
