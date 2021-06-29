STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Major Shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. Sells 130,000 Shares

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $20,174,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 67,708 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total value of $10,686,353.64.

On Friday, June 18th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 13,236 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total value of $2,019,681.24.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 30,543 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.79, for a total value of $4,544,492.97.

On Monday, June 14th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 21,895 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $3,235,862.05.

On Friday, June 11th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 2,275 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $334,538.75.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,014 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $148,409.04.

On Thursday, May 27th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 47,571 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total transaction of $6,822,632.82.

On Monday, April 26th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 43,383 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $5,869,719.90.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 20,669 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $2,693,997.46.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $154.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 704.35 and a beta of 0.99. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $45.47 and a 1 year high of $161.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.46.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Equities research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 218.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 7.8% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

