SSI Investment Management LLC Invests $220,000 in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

AIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

In related news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AIG traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,426,349. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.