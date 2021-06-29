SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SSAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oddo Bhf upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. AlphaValue upgraded SSAB AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSAB AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAY remained flat at $$2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.24. SSAB AB has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65.
SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
