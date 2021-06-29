SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SSAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oddo Bhf upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. AlphaValue upgraded SSAB AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSAB AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAY remained flat at $$2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.24. SSAB AB has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 1.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.