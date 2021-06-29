Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stake Lifted by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,455 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Splunk by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,323,356,000 after buying an additional 465,111 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock worth $769,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,130 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,545,920 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $751,361,000 after purchasing an additional 98,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,722,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,824 shares of the software company’s stock worth $259,191,000 after acquiring an additional 120,304 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $49,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,333. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 5,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $812,243.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,908,768.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,327 shares of company stock worth $5,678,379 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Splunk from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.68.

SPLK stock opened at $144.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.