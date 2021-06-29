Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) will post sales of $1.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. Spectrum Brands posted sales of $984.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year sales of $4.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,220,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 932,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,653,000 after purchasing an additional 93,627 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $51,991,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 15.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 534,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,448,000 after purchasing an additional 72,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

SPB stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $85.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,104. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $97.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

