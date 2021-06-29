Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) will post sales of $1.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. Spectrum Brands posted sales of $984.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.
On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year sales of $4.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spectrum Brands.
Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,220,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 932,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,653,000 after purchasing an additional 93,627 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $51,991,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 15.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 534,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,448,000 after purchasing an additional 72,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.
SPB stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $85.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,104. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $97.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.
About Spectrum Brands
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.
