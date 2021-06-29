Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Short Interest Down 69.1% in June

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the May 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 927,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPMTF remained flat at $$0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 146,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,240. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14. Spearmint Resources has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.36.

Get Spearmint Resources alerts:

About Spearmint Resources

Spearmint Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its projects include the Escape Lake North PGM project that covers an of 4,000 contiguous acres in Ontario; the Case Lake South Cesium prospect consisting of 5,000 contiguous acres in Ontario; the River Valley East Platinum-Palladium prospect covering approximately 4,700 contiguous acres in Ontario; the Perron-East Gold prospects comprising 6 mineral claim blocks covering approximately 10,910 acres located in the Abitibi greenstone belt of northwestern Quebec; the Chibougamau Vanadium prospect covering 15,493 contiguous acres located in the direct vicinity of Lac Chibougamau, Quebec; and the Clayton Valley Lithium prospects comprising 2 claim blocks totaling 1,160 acres in Nevada.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Spearmint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spearmint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.