Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Short Interest Down 69.1% in June

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the May 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 927,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SPMTF remained flat at $$0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 146,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,240. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14. Spearmint Resources has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.36.
