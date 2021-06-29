SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 90.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,065,054 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.22% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,198,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,134,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,316,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,182,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,973,000.

Shares of XME opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.33.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

