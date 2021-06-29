SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.650-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.93 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.09. 3,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,278. The company has a market cap of $691.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.07.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Several research analysts have commented on SPTN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpartanNash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.17.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

