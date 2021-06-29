Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.02. Spark New Zealand shares last traded at $16.79, with a volume of 9,885 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spark New Zealand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.45.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; Internet TV; cloud, security, and service management services; procurement and partner services; and managed data and networks services.

