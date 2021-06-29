South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SOUHY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded South32 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut South32 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. South32 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of South32 stock opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. South32 has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $12.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

