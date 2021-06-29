South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives $84.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.75.

SSB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of SSB traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.50. The stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. South State has a fifty-two week low of $42.75 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $358.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.90 million. South State had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business’s revenue was up 108.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that South State will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. South State’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

In other news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,334 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $372,724.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 2,478 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $223,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,776,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,971 shares of company stock worth $961,736 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSB. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of South State by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,064,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,245,000 after buying an additional 1,401,885 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in South State during the fourth quarter valued at $54,817,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in South State during the fourth quarter valued at $45,749,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in South State during the fourth quarter valued at $44,531,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in South State by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,023,000 after purchasing an additional 325,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

