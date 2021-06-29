South Dakota Investment Council Takes Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $103.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.33. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $73.21 and a 52-week high of $104.51.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

