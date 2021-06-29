South Dakota Investment Council Sells 300 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $119,609,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 503,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,544,000 after acquiring an additional 117,413 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 466,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $266,371,000 after acquiring an additional 79,174 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 288,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $165,068,000 after acquiring an additional 45,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 55.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 100,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,232,000 after acquiring an additional 35,797 shares during the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $643.70 on Tuesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $429.63 and a 1-year high of $689.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $608.86. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

