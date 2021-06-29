South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 97.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491,331 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 385.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,808,000 after buying an additional 8,008,319 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth $274,539,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106,259 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842,622 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth $254,589,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.