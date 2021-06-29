South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 89.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 640 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 37,682 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,526,000 after purchasing an additional 312,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,058,000 after purchasing an additional 165,430 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,083,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

NYSE:BOH opened at $84.43 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $99.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.56. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

In other news, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $520,595.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,066,590.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $443,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,957,226.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,666 shares of company stock worth $1,442,976. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

