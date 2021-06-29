South Dakota Investment Council Decreases Stock Position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,272,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,161,000 after acquiring an additional 55,291 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 12,270 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 49,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $83,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,421.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANGO stock opened at $27.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.82. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $28.30.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $71.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.42 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 61.71%. As a group, analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Monday, March 29th.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO).

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.