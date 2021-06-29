South Dakota Investment Council Decreases Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,759 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Lantheus by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lantheus by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lantheus by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Lantheus by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lantheus by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LNTH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, Director Sam R. Leno sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $105,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,397.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $163,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,356 shares of company stock worth $853,114. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -150.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $27.35.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

