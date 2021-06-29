Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.17. Soligenix shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 163,948 shares changing hands.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Soligenix from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $46.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.27.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 818.95% and a negative return on equity of 145.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Soligenix, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Soligenix during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Soligenix by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 128,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 83,971 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Soligenix by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 90,132 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Soligenix by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 136,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 17,809 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 19,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

