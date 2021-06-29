Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNOW. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.82.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $33,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,257,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 526,769 shares of company stock worth $125,341,348. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $247.67 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The firm has a market cap of $73.34 billion and a PE ratio of -65.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.15.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

