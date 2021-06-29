SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.86.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNCAF. Maxim Group upped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC upped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins upped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:SNCAF opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $27.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.26.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.