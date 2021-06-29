Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Stock Position Increased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 75.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,972 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John B. Furman sold 1,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $46,280.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,132.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,636 shares of company stock valued at $450,331 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

SWBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

SWBI stock opened at $30.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.05. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $31.87.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 88.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

