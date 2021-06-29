SmileyCoin (SMLY) Hits One Day Volume of $128.00

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. SmileyCoin has a market cap of $691,436.19 and approximately $128.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SmileyCoin Profile

SmileyCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info . SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

