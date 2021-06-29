SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Short Interest Down 93.3% in June

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the May 31st total of 283,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SMC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of SMC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.71. 86,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,510. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.48. SMC has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $33.96. The company has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

