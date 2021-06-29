Smart Metering Systems plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.25 (LON:SMS)

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Smart Metering Systems stock opened at GBX 872.73 ($11.40) on Tuesday. Smart Metering Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 560 ($7.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 914 ($11.94). The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 847.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £985.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.47) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.47) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

