Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.47) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.47) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

LON:SMS opened at GBX 878 ($11.47) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £991.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16. Smart Metering Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 560 ($7.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 914 ($11.94). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 847.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

