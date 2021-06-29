Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) CFO Laurie M. Hough Sells 11,053 Shares

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $595,646.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,355.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of SKY traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,825. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.07. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $54.00.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $447.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.69 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth $83,000. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SKY. TheStreet raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

