SKALE Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $44.23 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 29th. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $235.95 million and approximately $44.23 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SKALE Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000689 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SKALE Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00056466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00020520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.46 or 0.00704245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00039526 BTC.

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network (SKL) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,072,194,681 coins and its circulating supply is 958,853,025 coins. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SKALE Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SKALE Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SKALE Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.