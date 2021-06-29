SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.24% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SiTime currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $129.07 on Tuesday. SiTime has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $151.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.14 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.30.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SiTime will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Akira Takata sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $295,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $1,943,797.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,929 shares of company stock worth $6,034,635 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

