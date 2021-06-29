Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Price Up 20.5% This Week

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for about $0.0536 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $154,639.55 and $7.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00024306 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006622 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 77.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001601 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001815 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions (CRYPTO:SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,884,531 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

